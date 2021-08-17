Illinois to fly flags at half-staff starting Wednesday morning for fallen officer

Flags at State buildings will be lowered from sunrise Wednesday to sunset Thursday in honor of a Chicago police officer.

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker issued a notice ordering flags to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday and Thursday in honor of a fallen police officer.

The governor gave the notice on Tuesday, August 17, announcing the event honoring Officer Ella French from the Chicago Police Department, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on August 7.

Flags at State building and properties will be lowered to half-mast from sunrise on Wednesday, August 18 to sunset on Thursday the 19th.