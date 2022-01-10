The 'forgotten' generation: IL State Museum to pay tribute to Gen X culture

The museum is asking Gen Xers to donate or lend iconic items like mix tapes, fanny packs and Tupperware for its upcoming exhibit.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Walkmans, mix tapes, landlines, Tang, fanny packs, scrunchies, shag haircuts and D.A.R.E. are all guaranteed to bring back fond memories for those of Generation X.

Although trends from the generation have began to come back again among Gen Z, the culture of Xers is often overshadowed by that of baby boomers and millennials. The Illinois State Museum hopes to change that.

The museum plans to turn its attention this fall to what it calls the "forgotten" Generation X. The exhibition, "Growing Up X," is scheduled to debut in October at the Springfield museum.