Illinois holds 29th annual firefighter memorial service, Medal of Honor ceremony

The 29th Annual Medal of Honor Ceremony and the Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service will take place Tuesday morning, May 10 in Springfield. Among those to be honored during the memorial service will be Sterling Fire Capt. Garrett Ramos.

The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at the Illinois Fallen Firefighter Memorial, located on the grounds of the State Capitol, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker will give remarks.

Following the service, the event will conclude with an awards presentation at the Bank of Springfield Center.