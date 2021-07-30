Illinois reports winners of 55 marijuana licenses in lottery

The licenses have been delayed for more than a year, initially because of COVID-19-related issues. Problems with scoring the applications added to the delay.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois officials say there were 55 winners of a lottery for licenses to operate marijuana retail stores, however a judge says the licenses can’t be awarded until he rules on a challenge to the process.

The licenses have been delayed for more than a year, initially because of COVID-19-related issues. Problems with scoring the applications added to the delay.

There were 626 eligible applicants that scored at least 85% of the possible 250 points on their applications. However, Cook County Circuit Judge Moshe Jacobius ruled Wednesday no licenses may be awarded until notice from the court.