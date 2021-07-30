Illinois reports winners of 55 marijuana licenses in lottery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois officials say there were 55 winners of a lottery for licenses to operate marijuana retail stores, however a judge says the licenses can’t be awarded until he rules on a challenge to the process.
The licenses have been delayed for more than a year, initially because of COVID-19-related issues. Problems with scoring the applications added to the delay.
There were 626 eligible applicants that scored at least 85% of the possible 250 points on their applications. However, Cook County Circuit Judge Moshe Jacobius ruled Wednesday no licenses may be awarded until notice from the court.
Several applicants asked for an injunction against the lotteries, pointing to perceived unfairness in the process.