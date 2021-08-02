New law will effectively end immigrant detention in Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill on Monday, August 2 that makes Illinois the second state in the nation to require local officials to end partnerships with ICE.

CHICAGO — Illinois will effectively end immigration detention and strengthen protections limiting cooperation with federal immigration agents under a plan signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday, August 2.

The measure targets local agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) allowing county jails to house immigrant detainees awaiting court appearances.

Current contracts would end by January and no new contracts would be allowed. Three counties - Kankakee, Pulaski and McHenry - have such agreements and currently house roughly 260 immigrant detainees.

Proponents of the law say it'll end inhumane practices in Illinois and encourage alternatives. But some counties argue they'll lose much-needed revenue.

Other policies in the immigration package signed by Gov. Pritzker include:

Prohibits officials from asking about the citizenship or immigration status of a person in custody unless they’re presented with a federal criminal warrant

Requires law enforcement agencies to submit annual reports regarding requests from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Authorizes the Attorney General to conduct investigations into violation of the Illinois TRUST Act.

Amends the criminal code to include hate crimes based on citizenship and immigration status

Creates the Illinois Immigration Impact Task Force to study how state policies and programs affect immigrant residents

Makes it a civil rights violation for employers to refuse to hire, segregate, or engage in harassment on the basis of work authorization status.