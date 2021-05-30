Illinois House votes to ban police lies to young suspects

The Illinois House has approved a bill that could ban police from lying to youth during interrogations — a practice that adds the risk of false confessions.

The Illinois House has approved a bill that could ban police from lying to youth during interrogations — a practice that adds significantly to the risk of false confessions and wrongful convictions.

The bill passed Saturday would still require a final nod from the state Senate and the approval of the governor to become law.

Though few Americans realize it, police regularly deceive suspects during questioning to try to secure confessions, from saying DNA placed them at the scene of a crime to claiming eyewitnesses identified them as being the perpetrator. Detectives also can lie about the consequences of confessing, saying, for instance, that admitting responsibility is a quick ticket home.

Minors, who have been found to be two to three times more likely to confess to crimes they didn’t commit, are especially vulnerable to such pressure tactics, according to interrogation experts.

Though it is currently legal for police in all 50 states to lie during interrogations, Oregon and New York are considering similar legislation.

The Oregon bill, sponsored by a former law enforcement officer, passed the House this week and heads next to the Senate.