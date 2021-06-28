Illinois extends license, ID card expiration dates until 2022

The new January 1, 2022 extension includes expiration dates that will occur between July and December of this year.

If you have a recently expired driver's license or ID card, there's no need to rush to driver services.

The expiration dates for Illinois driver’s licenses and ID cards has now been extended an additional five months - until January 1, 2022.

During the pandemic, driver's license and ID card expiration dates had been extended, most recently until August 1, 2021. The extension will now include expiration dates that occur between July and December of this year.

Illinois Secretary of Jesse White announced the update extension on Monday, June 28.

“During hot weather, I would suggest residents consider delaying visits to Driver Services facilities," White said in a release, "But if you must visit a facility, please come prepared to wait outside due to continued social distancing efforts, which limits the number of people inside a facility at one time."

Secretary of State facilities have been open statewide since January. Many services are offered online.

The expiration extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL learner's permits.