Illinois Driver Services remain closed to until early 2021 as pandemic rages

Expirations for driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended until June 1, 2021.

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois drivers services facilities will remain closed to in-person business until early next year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the statewide closure to continue until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Online, residents can renew a license plate sticker, renew a driver's license, renew an ID card and more.