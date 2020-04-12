Illinois Driver Services remain closed to until early 2021 as pandemic rages

ILLINOIS, USA — Illinois drivers services facilities will remain closed to in-person business until early next year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced the statewide closure to continue until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
Expirations for driver's licenses and ID cards have been extended until June 1, 2021.
Online, residents can renew a license plate sticker, renew a driver's license, renew an ID card and more.
“Unfortunately, face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus, and protecting the health and safety of our residents is my top priority," White said in a statement. "We are also offering services to CDL holders and new drivers at select facilities."