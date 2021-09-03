Gov. Pritzker deploys National Guard troops for Hurricane Ida relief effort

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker has activated National Guard troops in response to Hurricane Ida.
In a press release published on Friday, September 3, the Pritzker Administration announced that it activated over 160 National Guardsmen to assist with hurricane relief efforts, especially in hard-hit Louisiana.
“As states across the nation recover from the damage of Hurricane Ida and the continued impacts of climate change, the State of Illinois stands ready to help,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois’ brave members of the National Guard are exceptional at everything they do and will work alongside local rescue teams to support impacted residents and communities.”
The move came after the Louisiana National Guard requested assistance with extra manpower and equipment to help with supply distribution, search and rescue, debris removal, and security.
“Our thoughts are with our fellow American affected by Hurricane Ida, which hit Louisiana with historic force exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina,” said Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois and the Commander of the Illinois National Guard. “We are proud of our Soldiers and Airmen as they prepare to respond, much like the Illinois National Guard did 16 years ago for Hurricane Katrina. We are also thankful for their service and for the support of their families and employers.”
RELATED: Stay in the know with WQAD online