Gov. Pritzker deploys National Guard troops for Hurricane Ida relief effort

The governor sent about 160 members of the National Guard to support the hurricane relief effort.

Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker has activated National Guard troops in response to Hurricane Ida.

In a press release published on Friday, September 3, the Pritzker Administration announced that it activated over 160 National Guardsmen to assist with hurricane relief efforts, especially in hard-hit Louisiana.

“As states across the nation recover from the damage of Hurricane Ida and the continued impacts of climate change, the State of Illinois stands ready to help,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Illinois’ brave members of the National Guard are exceptional at everything they do and will work alongside local rescue teams to support impacted residents and communities.”

The move came after the Louisiana National Guard requested assistance with extra manpower and equipment to help with supply distribution, search and rescue, debris removal, and security.