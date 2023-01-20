x
Eastern Iowa man shoots, kills armed intruder

Authorities say an eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed intruder who broke out a basement window and entered his home.
MONTICELLO, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed man who broke out a basement window and entered his home, authorities said Thursday.

Monticello police were called early Wednesday morning to a home were a man later identified as Patrick O'Brine was found dead, Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons said in a statement.

Police said O'Brine broke out a window and entered the basement of a home. A resident, who was home with his 10-year-old son, saw O'Brine and fired three shots at the intruder, hitting him twice.

O'Brine, who was armed and wearing a mask, died at the home.

Lyons said an investigation of the shooting is continuing but that evidence supports a conclusion that the resident was justified in using deadly force.

