Iowa Economic Development Authority awards Dyersville $12.5M for permanent stadium

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Iowa Economic Development Authority on Tuesday, Aug. 9 awarded the City of Dyersville $12.5 million in grant funding to go towards creating a stadium there.

The Economic Development Authority invests in Iowa tourist attractions, such as the Field of Dreams, to help draw in visitors and new residents to communities.

The recent grant will benefit Dyersville's This is Iowa Ballpark project, which aims to create a permanent, multiuse stadium capable of hosting professional baseball games, collegiate baseball tournaments and other events throughout the year. It will be used for stadium infrastructure.