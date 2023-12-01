La Salle businesses pitching in to help as chemical plant fire cleanup continues

The EPA and Illinois DNR said they haven't found any chemicals above actionable levels as residents work to clean their properties.

LA SALLE, Ill. — Cleanup is fully underway in La Salle, Illinois in the days following the Jan. 11 Carus Chemical plant fire, and local businesses are pitching in to help residents recover.

After the shelter-in-place order was lifted Wednesday evening, the community and involved agencies got to work on the cleanup and making sure everyone was safe in the wake of the disaster.

The fire shook buildings and homes and sent debris flying into the air, resulting in plenty of structural damage to the area.

More pressing, however, is the potential of air contamination — the facility manufactures potassium manganate, a chemical that's used to purify air and water.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources are working together to monitor the air, water and land around the plant, and so far, they said they haven't found any chemicals above actionable levels.

The La Salle County Health Department chipping to reassure families that it is safe for children and pets to go outside.

"Reach out to their pediatrician, but we have been told is that once this (chemical) is on the ground, it does somewhat deactivate," La Salle County Public Health Department Administrator Christine Pozzi said.

Meanwhile, residents are doing their best to rid the outside of their homes, cars, yards and more of the potassium manganate.

According to a Carus spokesperson, the best way to remove the material is to use water. For many residents, however, the substance's buildup can be so thick that they might need a special mixed solution to clean it off.

That's where one local business owner, Cody Burroughs, is stepping up to make a difference.

"At that time, we were like 'let's go get some supplies.' Whether or not you're insured with us — swing on by. We'll spray your car off for you," Burroughs said.

To make the same solution at home, you can mix a gallon of water, a gallon of peroxide, and a gallon of vinegar. The solution is also safe to use on skin.

The La Salle Fire Department says it still doesn't know what started the fire, but investigators added that they don't suspect foul play.