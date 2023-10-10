The Caitlin Clark Effect makes its way into insurance: State Farm announces college athlete has joined the team

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark has amassed quite a following and list of awards, including numerous athlete of the year awards and the Sullivan Award.
On Tuesday, the Hawkeye standout announced a new partnership that can be added to her long list of accolades. Clark is the newest member of the State Farm family, according to a post from the insurance company on X, formerly Twitter.
Clark is the first collegiate athlete to sign a deal with State Farm, and she joins the ranks of pros such as Patrick Mahomes and Chris Paul.