The Caitlin Clark Effect makes its way into insurance: State Farm announces college athlete has joined the team

The Hawkeye standout made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday.
Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall
Caitlin Clark poses for photographers during Iowa's NCAA college basketball media day.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark has amassed quite a following and list of awards, including numerous athlete of the year awards and the Sullivan Award

On Tuesday, the Hawkeye standout announced a new partnership that can be added to her long list of accolades. Clark is the newest member of the State Farm family, according to a post from the insurance company on X, formerly Twitter. 

Clark is the first collegiate athlete to sign a deal with State Farm, and she joins the ranks of pros such as Patrick Mahomes and Chris Paul.

