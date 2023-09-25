Additional college readiness funding coming for low-income students in Iowa

More than $25 million is up for grabs from the U.S. Department of Education's GEAR UP program.

IOWA, USA — The state of Iowa has received nearly $26 million in educational funding through the U.S. Department of Education's GEAR UP Program.

The program issued a seven-year grant worth $25.8 million that will go towards helping low-income students in 13 Iowa school districts receive additional services to help them prepare for college.

“We are grateful for this federal investment in our work to provide 7,500 students most in-need of support with critical wrap-around services as they meet high expectations in middle school and beyond,” McKenzie Snow, director of the Iowa Department of Education, said.

The GEAR Up program includes students in the following districts: