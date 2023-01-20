x
4 children hurt when 2 buses collide on I-55 near Chicago

Illinois State Police say four children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after two buses collided on Interstate 55 near Chicago.
BURR RIDGE, Ill. — Four children were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after two buses collided Friday on Interstate 55 near Chicago, Illinois State Police said.

Four “children were transported to the hospital with minor injuries due to the crash. All remaining children were transferred to another bus for transport off the roadway,” state police said on Twitter.

The crash occurred about 10:15 a.m. near Burr Ridge, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

The buses were operated by Ammons Transportation Service, which said a tire blew on one of the buses, causing the collision, WBBM-TV reported.

