3 dead after plane crash on I-55 in central Illinois, police say

LINCOLN, Illinois — State police say three people died when a small plane crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 55 in central Illinois.

All three occupants of the plane were killed in the crash in Lincoln at about 8:49 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from Mindy Carroll of the Illinois State Police.

The Logan County Coroner's office has been dispatched to the scene.