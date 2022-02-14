Judge sets trial date for fatal 2020 Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A March trial date has been set in a 2020 shooting that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child in Cedar Rapids.
The trial of Johnnie Osborne IV, 27, is set to begin March 29. The Gazette reports he is charged with first-degree murder, termination of pregnancy during a forcible felony, attempted murder and willful injury in connection with the May 1, 2020, shooting.
Prosecutors said Osborne shot his girlfriend, Asia Grice, 25, in the head in a Cedar Rapids apartment, and her unborn child did not survive. Grice was in her second trimester of pregnancy. Grice's friend Keonna Smith was also shot and seriously injured.