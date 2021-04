An 18-year-old man is left fighting for his life after a stabbing that stemmed from a domestic dispute.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Moline Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left an 18-year-old man fighting for his life.

The stabbing happened around 3:25 p.m. Monday, April 5 at the 1100 block of 14th Street in Moline.

A 17-year-old girl was found at the scene had injuries but police say they were not life threatening, along with a 18-year-old woman who was not hurt.