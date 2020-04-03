St. Mary Parish to merge with St. Anthony Parish in Davenport

Chancellor David Montgomery, says that St. Mary Parish in Davenport will join St. Anthony Parish starting July 1, 2020.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — "After prayerful consideration and out of concern for the good of souls and the needs of the Church, I have determined that St. Mary Parish, Davenport, will merge into St. Anthony Parish, Davenport, with only the parish of St. Anthony remaining, effective July 1, 2020. The decree announcing this merger will be published in The Catholic Messenger on February 13, 2020."

Chancellor David Montgomery, says that St. Mary Parish in Davenport will join the St. Anthony Parish starting July 1, 2020.