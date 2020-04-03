St. Ambrose cancels study abroad program due to coronavirus

Local colleges and universities are changing their study aboard programs after coronavirus outbreaks in Europe.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Local colleges and universities are changing their study aboard programs after coronavirus outbreaks in Europe.

St. Ambrose University cancelled it's week long Reggio Emillia, Italy trip. It was for early childhood eduction students.

"The most well-known early childhood program in the world," Dr. Sallee Beneke, Professor of Early Childhood Education said.

"I was really looking forward to it," Early Childhood Education student, Jessica Eallonardo said. "I've never been abroad for school before."

They were planned to go on March 20th, but the trip is cancelled because the Coronavirus outbreak.

Reggio Emillia is in the northern part of Italy, and the CDC has declared that area a Level 3, meaning they advise against travel.

"We always want to air on the side of safety," Dr. Beneke said. "We were protecting out students, so we decided to cancel."

So far, there have been more than 70 coronavirus deaths in Italy and more than three thousand worldwide.

Eallonardo says she is disappointed to miss out on this experience.

"It's different ways of doing everything and different ways that kids can learn," Eallonardo said. "It would have given us more points of views to bring into our classrooms."

"Anytime you look at how things are done through another lens, it lends you some perspective on your own practice and why you do what you do," Dr. Beneke said.

Dr. Beneke and her class are hoping to take the trip in the fall semester instead.

The northern Italy trip is the only abroad trip cancelled by the University.