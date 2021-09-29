Springfield man dies of rabies from untreated bat bite; first human case in nearly 70 years

This is the first human case of rabies in Illinois since 1954.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A Springfield, Illinois, man died of rabies after apparently being bitten by a bat — the first human case of rabies in the state since 1954.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Tuesday in a release that the diagnosis has been confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The man’s name was not released.

The man was in his 80s and lived in Lake County, according to IDPH. He woke up in mid-August and found a bat on his neck. The bat was captured and later tested positive for rabies. Officials said the man declined to begin post-exposure rabies treatment.

“Rabies infections in people are rare in the U.S.," Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister said in the release. "However, once symptoms begin, rabies is almost always fatal, making it vital that an exposed person receive appropriate treatment to prevent the onset of rabies as soon as possible.”

The rabies virus attacks the central nervous system and causes disease and brain death.

Bats, according to IDPH, are the most commonly identified species with rabies in Illinois. The department recommends that if you find yourself in close proximity to a bat and aren't sure if you were exposed - an example, waking up to find a bat in your room - do not release the bat. Call your local animal care and control, so it can be captured for rabies testing.