USP Thomson: Prison union calls for avoiding government shutdown

Despite recent changes to help improve the prison's conditions, a government shutdown and threatened retention bonuses could impact employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

THOMSON, Ill. — The United States is most likely heading toward a government shutdown, an event that would have impacts across the country.

USP Thomson, a federal prison with a troubled history, is likely to feel this as well.

Recent changes at the prison

Back in August, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) announced that Thomson would permanently remain a low-security facility. It currently houses a little over 1,000 low-security inmates but is expected to have that number doubled.

In addition to the security changes, BOP is also looking to cut employee salaries by thousands of dollars and cut the amount of positions available at the prison.

According to the prison union, the bureau is expected to review the 25% retention bonus given to correction officers, which was fought extensively for to help curb high turnover rates and staff shortages. If cut, around $16,000 will be slashed from workers' salaries and the union worries it wouldn't be able to compete with the pay at local factories.

While the prison will not experience any job losses, the BOP will be cutting 157 positions — meaning no one will lose their job but the amount of jobs available will be reduced.

Lastly, a new warden has arrived at USP Thomson after the previous one, Thomas Bergami, left abruptly in late July.

What about the shutdown?

Due to Thomson being a federal prison, employees' pay would be impacted by a government shutdown. Jon Zumkehr, president of the prison's union, sent the following statement in an email to News 8 regarding the shutdown and how it would affect workers at the prison.

"We are facing a government shutdown and a 25% pay cut at USP Thomson. Congress needs to do its job to keep the 25% retention in place and do everything it can to avoid a shutdown.

All, federal law enforcement officers, are considered essential. Essential employees, even though they continue to work, are not paid while the government is shut down.

If a government shutdown happens it could have a dire impact amid an already challenging time for staffing and pay among Thomson Prison staff. Staff should not have to choose between coming to work and not being able to pay for childcare due to the government shutdown.

We're told that our 25% retention that Sen. Durbin, Sen. Duckworth, and former Representative Bustos secured to retain staff at USP Thomson will be removed

We need the 25% retention to compete with the factories in the local area and lack of child care due to USP Thomson being in a remote location.

147 staff have said they will leave USP Thomson if they remove the 25% retention bonus is removed.

USP Thomson has announced over 50 jobs due to the new Mission change. USP Thomson has been facing a retention crisis since being converted to a federal prison."



