Salvation Army doing everything it can to help residents of collapsed Davenport building

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The efforts to help those displaced by the apartment building collapse in downtown Davenport are community-wide. But, one of the organizations going the extra mile is the Salvation Army. They are helping residents with everything they need to get back on their feet. That ranges from basics such as hygiene products to help people apply for legal documents they lost in the collapse.

"In the last four days, we've gotten over 1,700 items donated here," said Quad Cities Salvation Army Coordinator, Major Robert Doliber. "We've had people come in and drop off checks. We got an envelope with $500 in cash."

They are also providing residents with vouchers to use at their thrift stores so they can buy clothes for free. For the long term, they are working with those displaced to find a new place to live, including connecting them with landlords around the Quad Cities.

Kiara Salinas, the Salvation Armies Family Services Case Manager, says 6 to 7 landlords have contacted her, letting her know what units they have available and that they are ready and willing to help those affected.

Help is not only going to residents but to those who risked their lives searching through the rubble.

"We've been providing the last four or five days, meals around the clock to the emergency responders," Doliber said. "We've had businesses like Wendy's, McDonald's, Burger King and others that have donated the meals."