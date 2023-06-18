Where will all of the rubble from the Davenport collapse go?

The 22 million pounds of rubble will be put into one giant hole at the landfill on Monday, four weeks after the partial collapse of the downtown Davenport building.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The now demolished Davenport apartment building will soon lay somewhere else. On Monday, trucks will begin hauling 22 million pounds of rubble into one giant hole at the Scott County landfill in Davenport.

"This process of the landfill is more than just a hole in the ground," said Bryce Stalcup, Deputy Director for the waste Commission of Scott County. "It's not a dump like people would once consider it, there's a lot of engineering that goes into this facility."

A large excavated area, away from all other waste operations, is ready to be filled by the debris. And because the rubble could contain Asbestos, workers will wear face respirators. This also means the hope of residents diffing through the rubble for sentimental items, is lost.

"It's a really tough situation, we understand, and we really sympathize with anybody, Stalcup said. "Because of the just the nature of the waste of the potential hazards, we're not allowed to have anyone who goes through that wastes. That's Iowa law, and it's also just a large risk."

The Materials will be spread out, compacted and sprayed with water to mitigate dust. Then over time it'll all go together, be GPS tracked so the landfill never touches that area again, and completely covered.

The place where the building and any belongings inside, will lay forever.