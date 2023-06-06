River Bandits hosting donation drive for Davenport building collapse victims

“When tragedy strikes our community, the River Bandits family is there to help those in need,” said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. “Our hearts go out to everyone who lived or had family or friends living at 324 Main Street. No building should ever have been allowed to deteriorate to the point where any part of it comes crashing down. But this community has an unsinkable spirit and a huge heart. We are making it easy for people to help out their fellow Quad Citizens—and by donating toiletries and other personal care essentials, they can make a real difference to people who would definitely appreciate it.”