The Davenport Collapse

A story through photos: Davenport apartment collapse

A photo essay from photos taken on June 1, 2023 of the partial collapse of the Davenport apartment building.
Credit: WQAD
The partially collapsed Davenport apartment building now behind a fence on June 1, 2023. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The day before Memorial Day 2023, a 911 call came in just before 5:00 p.m.

An apartment building at 321 Main St. in Davenport, Iowa had partially collapsed with residents still inside. The photos below are from June 1, several days after the collapse. 

Credit: WQAD
A ground view of the aftermath from the partial collapse of the six-story apartment building in downtown Davenport. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)
Credit: WQAD
Clothes still hang in closets now fully exposed to the outside. Thursday, June 1, 2023 (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)
Credit: WQAD
Debris on the ground from the partial collapse of the Davenport apartment building on June 1, 2023. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)

Onlookers gathered quickly, not knowing exactly what happened.

Credit: WQAD
A young child hangs onto the fence that blocks off 324 Main St. in Davenport, Ia., Thursday June, 2023. (Collin Riviello/WQAD)
Credit: WQAD
A cyclist stopping to look at the now cordoned-off Davenport apartment building in the distance on June 1, 2023. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)
Credit: WQAD
Credit: WQAD
Onlookers stare at the partially-collapsed apartment building in the distance on June 1, 2023 (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)

Davenport Police Officers and Davenport Firefighters arrived on the scene and established a perimeter and cordoned off the building and neighboring streets.

Credit: WQAD
This picture is from June 1, 2023, from outside the now-collapsed building at 324 Main Street in Davenport.
Credit: WQAD
A Davenport Police vehicle parked on June 1, 2023 a block away from 324 Main St. in Davenport. (Collin Riviello/WQAD)
Credit: WQAD
A sign reading "road closed" in downtown Davenport on June 1, 2023 (Collin Riviello/WQAD)
Credit: WQAD
In the foreground: yellow police tape between two orange and white cylinders. In the background: a uniformed person walking towards a fire truck on June 1, 2023. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)
Credit: WQAD
Fences with sheets over them obscure the vision of any onlookers into the rubble on June 1, 2023. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)

As rumors about missing tenants and longtime concerns about the building's safety began to bubble up, various local media outlets began to ascend to the scene.

Credit: WQAD
News 8's Jenna Webster reports on the Davenport apartment building collapse on June 1, 2023. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)
Credit: WQAD
News 8's Joe McCoy reporting in front of the partially collapsed Davenport apartment building on June 1, 2023. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)
Credit: WQAD
News 8's Cesar Sanchez reports about missing people from the partially collapsed Davenport apartment building on June 1, 2023 (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)

Then on Monday, May 29, the City of Davenport said the building was set to be demolished the following day. This drew ire from the public and protests began almost immediately because there were still multiple people unaccounted for.

Credit: WQAD
A woman holding up a hand-made sign on June 1, 2023 protesting the City of Davenport's initial decision to demolish the building just 48 hours after it partially collapsed. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)

"Believe me, we understand the significance of this tragedy and the significance and the terrible sadness that the families are going through for their unaccounted relatives," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said on May 31. "Understanding that there's a possibility, as you heard the chief say, a strong possibility that this is a resting place. There is no other focus for us and my guidance and everybody else's focus has been the same and will continue to be the same. When we [demolish the building], this has to be done in that manner."

Credit: WQAD
A protests sign sitting about a hundred meters away from the partially-collapsed Davenport apartment building on June 1, 2023. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)

Just hours after the City's demolition announcement, a woman was found still inside the building, waving from a window, calling for help. 

Credit: WQAD
The partially collapsed Davenport apartment building now behind a fence on June 1, 2023. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)

Flowers, candles and effects were laid out in support of the victims known and unknown.

Credit: WQAD
Candles and wooden crosses lay in front of the fence on June 1, 2023, surrounding the Davenport apartment building that partially collapsed. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)
Credit: WQAD
Flowers rest between the chain links of the fence surrounding the partially collapsed Davenport apartment building on June 1, 2023. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)

More than a dozen businesses and organizations offered help to the victims and nearby affected residents and businesses.

Credit: WQAD
A sign posted on a street pole near ground zero offering aid to those affected by the building collapse. Seen on June 1, 2023. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)
Credit: WQAd
A business nearby with a Do Not Enter sign on its door. It was forced closed by the City of Davenport. Taken June 1, 2023. (Collin Riviello/ WQAD)

On Friday, June 2, an Iowa task force announced it completed its search for survivors.

