A story through photos: Davenport apartment collapse

A photo essay from photos taken on June 1, 2023 of the partial collapse of the Davenport apartment building.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The day before Memorial Day 2023, a 911 call came in just before 5:00 p.m.

Onlookers gathered quickly, not knowing exactly what happened.

Davenport Police Officers and Davenport Firefighters arrived on the scene and established a perimeter and cordoned off the building and neighboring streets.

As rumors about missing tenants and longtime concerns about the building's safety began to bubble up, various local media outlets began to ascend to the scene.

Then on Monday, May 29, the City of Davenport said the building was set to be demolished the following day. This drew ire from the public and protests began almost immediately because there were still multiple people unaccounted for.

"Believe me, we understand the significance of this tragedy and the significance and the terrible sadness that the families are going through for their unaccounted relatives," Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said on May 31. "Understanding that there's a possibility, as you heard the chief say, a strong possibility that this is a resting place. There is no other focus for us and my guidance and everybody else's focus has been the same and will continue to be the same. When we [demolish the building], this has to be done in that manner."

Just hours after the City's demolition announcement, a woman was found still inside the building, waving from a window, calling for help.

Flowers, candles and effects were laid out in support of the victims known and unknown.

More than a dozen businesses and organizations offered help to the victims and nearby affected residents and businesses.

On Friday, June 2, an Iowa task force announced it completed its search for survivors.