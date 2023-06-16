Me & Billy to reopen next week as Davenport recovers from collapse

The city allowed the bar and grill's staff back into their building, marking a potential return to normalcy.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Me & Billy, a bar and grill down the block from the building that collapsed in Davenport, announced that it will reopen by the middle of next week.

City officials closed the building off as The Davenport was evacuated and demolished, leaving Me & Billy without access for several weeks.

The bar's Facebook page posted Wednesday that the city allowed staff to reenter, putting the "wheels of reopening" into motion.

Me & Billy Owner Bill Collins told News 8 last week that the whole event was unfortunate.

"We feel bad for everyone that was involved in the incident," Collins said. "It's just frustrating when you're used to opening your business every day and right now we can't do anything."

We’re in! The city allowed us into our building this afternoon, so the wheels of reopening are in motion. While we would... Posted by Me & Billy on Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Being unable to be in business is costing Collins money. Collins said, "There's zero business right now and we are probably looking at a substantial financial loss."

The city said Me & Billy is located in the fall zone from the building, causing a delay in its reopening.

"We would love to be right back in business, but we understand the situation that the city is facing," Collins said. "They have been communicating with us on when we can open back up and we hope that will be soon."