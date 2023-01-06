Man arrested, charged with trespass at site of collapsed Davenport apartment building

The man was heard yelling "For trying to save a life?" multiple times as he taken from the scene.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A man was seen being escorted out of the restricted area and arrested after trespassing at the scene of the collapsed apartment building in Davenport late Thursday morning.

News 8 crews on the scene captured video of the man with his hands behind his back, being escorted by Davenport police and a Scott County Sheriff's deputy on June 1.

He was heard yelling "For trying to save a life?" multiple times as he was directed to sit along the curb on Harrison Street, on the west side of the collapse site.

The man is identified as LaVerne Clark, 49, via Scott County Jail inmate records online. He was arrested on misdemeanor charges of trespass and harassment, with a $600 bond.

Why are people protesting outside the building?

Family members of Ryan Hitchcock and Branden Colvin told News 8 they are frustrated with the investigation as they process the grief of having potentially lost a loved one. They have yet to be located.

Mayor Matson said the other three missing individuals have been identified, but only two have been accounted for. One of the people moved out a month ago and was found in Texas, the other was found locally.