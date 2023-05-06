Hitchcock, Prien families hire lawyers amid Davenport building collapse

News 8 learned exclusively, the families of Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien have hired lawyers with a firm based out of Chicago.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Legal fights are beefing up for those affected by the Davenport apartment building collapse.

News 8 learned exclusively Sunday, the families of Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien have hired lawyers. Both men have been missing for more than a week since the old building partially collapsed on May 28.

The lead attorney with the Healy-Scanlon-Veugeler-Gannon law firm tells us they intend to file lawsuits in the coming days.

The team is based out of Chicago. According to its website, it specializes in personal injury cases.

The group will represent the daughter of Prien, Nancy Freeza, and the mother of Hitchcock, Linda Feliksiak.

The firm released a statement to News 8 below:

"As we conduct our own independent investigation, we would like to start by thanking the people of Davenport for standing united to ensure that this building was not demolished by the city in the few short days following the collapse," lead attorney Matthew Gannon said. These families have been through an absolute harrowing experience and deserve answers."

Several public legal announcements are expected for multiple victims of the tragedy throughout the week ahead.

City officials plan to hold its next press conference at 10 a.m. Monday.

