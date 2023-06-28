Here's how much the City of Davenport has spent following the apartment collapse

Through a records request, News 8 was able to obtain invoices from the city for costs associated with the collapse.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — It's been one month since the partial collapse at 324 Main St. but the tragic event is still being felt by the community - and the city's pockets.

The city has acquired numerous invoices for costs related to the collapse. News 8 submitted a records request to see where money has been spent in the aftermath of the May 28 tragedy.

More than $300,000 total has gone toward landfill costs, first responders, an engineering firm and a public relations firm.

The Northwest Illinois Incident Management Assistance Team sent the city an invoice for the "mobilization and deployment" of its resources in the days following the collapse. It totaled just over $50,000.

Shive-Hattery, an architecture and engineering firm, also sent the city an invoice for over $75,000.

The City paid $18,000 to Kessler PR Group, which specializes in "crisis communications, reputation management, litigation support and media relations," according to their website.

Finally, over $150,000 went toward the Waste Commission of Scott County for landfill fees.

The city council is meeting on Wednesday night and will be "ratifying the emergency purchase" for the demolition. In other words, they will be finalizing the payment on demolition costs to D.W. Zinser Company Inc.

The total amount is $1,247,732.81.



