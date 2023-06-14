Couple files motion to stop demolition of the Davenport building, judge denies it

Peach and Lexus Berry have filed a lawsuit against the owner of the Davenport building, Andrew Wold.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As demolition of the Davenport building is near complete, a motion was filed by former residents Peach and Lexus Berry.

According to court documents, the reason for the couple's file of the motion was to require the city of Davenport to preserve materials from the collapse that can be used for evidence and have experts conduct research on what could have caused the building to collapse.

The motion was denied by a Scott County judge due to the failure of the defendants to be notified of the filing.

The motion was filed on June 13 and was denied the following day.

As of Wednesday, the building is almost completely torn down. Crews started demolition on Monday and quickly progressed.

The city of Davenport clarified on Tuesday that the actual demolition of 324 Main St. will take a few days while cleanup will take up to two weeks.

Johnnie Woods, the aunt of Branden Colvin who died in the collapse, stood and watched the demolition on Tuesday.

"It all still feels unreal," Woods said. "And I said, besides of grief that I would have, I think the whole Quad Cities is probably grieving. And they see it as unreal, too."

"It doesn't feel like the end," Woods said. "My thing is I'm not sure if it's gonna ever gonna end ... I know one day we'll heal from this. But it's like we're gonna have the healing process and it's gonna be long."