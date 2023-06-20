Figge Art Museum contributing to community efforts in helping collapse victims

The museum said it will donate all of its admission proceeds from this upcoming weekend to the QC Community Foundation.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — This weekend, the Figge Art Museum will be presenting various exhibitions, including the life and work of Charles M. Schultz, the creator of Peanuts cartoons.

While the public gets a chance to see these exhibits, the museum plans on donating all of its admission proceeds to the Quad Cities Community Foundation. The money donated will help victims of the collapse at 324 Main Street.

"We felt that this was one way that we could help support...by donating the admission from this weekend to the displaced victims," Figge Art Museum CEO and Executive Director Michelle Hargrave said. "We hope that this weekend will help bring our community together and offer some healing."

The museum is joining various local businesses and organizations that are making efforts to help those displaced by the collapse last month.

Kelly Thompson, Quad Cities Community Foundation Vice President of Grantmaking and Community Initiatives, said it's been a busy time for the organization.

"When disaster strikes, like it did with this building collapse, we can give people the opportunity to support our community," Thompson said.

Since the collapse, Quad Cities Community Foundation activated its Quad Cities Disaster Recovery Fund to support those impacted by the collapse.

Within five days after opening, the organization was able to create a grant of $80,000 to the Quad Cities Open Network. From there, they were able to buy gift cards and other supplies to help support victims. Thompson said they hope to do more.

"What we're looking to do now as soon as we can is to have another chunk of dollars that we use to help further help families and give them access to resources that they need," Thompson said.

If you would like to make a donation to the Quad Cities Community Foundation to help victims of the Davenport building collapse, click here.