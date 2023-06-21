Davenport collapse: Iowa governor makes 2nd request for federal assistance from Biden administration

Gov. Kim Reynolds made her first request for assistance on June 6. Her office claims the Biden administration hasn't responded to that request.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from June 19.

It's been more than two weeks since Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds requested federal assistance for Scott County following the collapse of 324 Main St., and her office claims the Biden administration has yet to respond.

That's why Reynolds' office says she made the second request on Tuesday.

Reynolds asked the Biden administration to help with debris removal and demolition of the building as well as reimbursement for response activities in her first request — the second request includes harder data about the collapse.

The letter sent to President Biden says the cost of the collapse is between $5-6 million. It also notes other recent catastrophes, such as the August 2020 derecho and 2019 floods, that the county is still recovering from. These disasters are "contributing to the challenges of responding to this emergency," according to her letter.

Also noted in the letter is the recent flooding that happened in Davenport, to which preliminary damage assessments are still being worked on. The letter notes that Reynolds may also request a major disaster declaration for that.

"In summary, I hereby find that this major structural building collapse is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capability of the State and the affected local governments," Reynolds wrote.

There is federal assistance available for businesses impacted by the May 28 collapse. Reynolds announced the news on June 9.

The city of Davenport has also made funding available for those who lived in the building at the time of the collapse. Each family can receive $6,000. More information on that is available here.