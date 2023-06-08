City orders Executive Square Building to evacuate remaining residential units

The majority of residential units and all of the business units at the building were evacuated on May 31, the City says.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A building close to the collapse site of 324 Main Street has been evacuated following an assessment that found "structural areas of concern."

The Executive Square Building at 400 N Main Street, just north of the site, had evacuated most of the residential units and all of the business units on May 31. As of Thursday, June 8, the entire building is now evacuated.

In addition to the evacuation, the City ordered the property owner of the Executive Square Building to install temporary structural shoring on the inside of the building before crews work on "dismantling" the rest of the partially collapsed building.

The assessment was done on Wednesday, June 7, according to an emailed update from Sarah Ott. Structural engineers and city staff looked at the conditions of buildings adjacent to the collapse site.

The City says this was done in advance of "increased dismantling activity at the partially collapsed building."