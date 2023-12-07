Davenport community members holding peaceful protest, march after building collapse

The march will start at LeClaire Park at 4 p.m. and end at City Hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video attached aired July 12.

This Saturday, July 5, members of the Davenport community will be marching from LeClaire Park to City Hall "to bring continued awareness" to the partial building collapse on May 28, according to an event flyer from organizer Katie Stuart.

The collapse at 324 Main St. left three men dead — Braden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien — and many other residents displaced.

The march will begin at LeClaire Park at 4 p.m. with prayer and will end at City Hall. Speakers from the community are slated to talk at the end, along with the ability for other community members to give short speeches. Speakers include Mike Collier with the Positive Brothers United, Shouga Bare Truth and Ezra Sidren.

According to the event flyer, signs and chants are welcomed. However, organizers want to remind the public that the march "is a unified peaceful event" and "any form of violence will not be tolerated."

"We have yet to get our questions answered from the city of Davenport, Andrew Wold, or anyone else that had their hands in this event that took life and displaced many," the flyer reads. It goes on to say that the community is wanting accountability as well and "will not rest" until both are given.

The march is a part of The QC Movement Against Corruption, a group of community members who organized following the collapse.