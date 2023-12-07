$650K in collapse-related funding approved by Davenport City Council

The council approved up to $150,000 for an engineering firm to continue investigating the collapse at 324 Main St. and $500,000 in landfill fees.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Costs for the partial building collapse at 324 Main St. in Davenport continue to rise for the city, along with concerns over how the city will replace taxpayer dollars.

At the council meeting on Wednesday, July 12, $650,000 in collapse-related funding was approved by the city.

A chunk of the money - totaling $150,000 - is going toward an engineering contract with SOCOTEC Engineering, Inc. from Chicago. The firm was hired by the city to investigate the cause of the collapse.

The city attorney, Tom Warner, said that the engineering firm's reports will help with legal battles against Andrew Wold, the owner of the building. As a result, the city may be able to seek financial return on damages.

Another $500,000 was approved that will go to the Waste Commission of Scott County for landfill fees and disposal of building debris.

The funds discussed at the council meeting on July 12 are not the only payments the city has made in the aftermath of the collapse.

During a meeting on June 28, the city council approved $1.2 million in payments related to demolition efforts at the collapse site, which was paid to D.W. Zinser Company Inc.

Concerns over the rising costs are growing for council members, including Councilman Ben Jobgen.

"I appreciate the city administration actively managing the contract," Jobgen said. "I think we're at a point now though, unfortunately, where we're anticipating the potential to exceed the emergency spending limits."