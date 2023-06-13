Those close to Branden Colvin say demolition of 324 Main Street feels 'unreal'

The City of Davenport says demolition will take a few days, but cleanup of debris will last several weeks.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — As crews tore down pieces of 324 Main St. on Tuesday, Antoine Johnson said his emotions tore through him.

"I just hate to see it go with you know, I wish it was still up and they did the repairs they're supposed to do," Johnson told News 8's Joe McCoy.

Johnson, a close friend of Branden Colvin, wasn't the only one grieving at the site of the partially collapsed building. Colvin's aunt Johnnie Woods stood and watched as well.

"It all still feels unreal," Woods said. "And I said, besides of grief that I would have, I think the whole Quad Cities is probably grieving. And they see it as unreal, too."

It wasn't just Colvin's body and the bodies of Daniel Prien and Ryan Hitchcock that impacted Woods — it was the sentimental items that are irreplaceable.

"I heard a guy talking about how he had lost his Army medals and all, and that just broke my heart," Woods said.

The timeline of the demolition puzzled Woods, especially since the city had announced plans to tear down the building a day after the collapse on May 28.

"It makes me sad the way it was handled, you know? And that the very next day they're saying everybody's accounted for and I know my nephew is under there, so all it brings back a lot of that stuff when I see them tearing it down," Woods said.

The city of Davenport clarified on Tuesday that the actual demolition of 324 Main St. will take a few days while cleanup will take up to two weeks.

"It doesn't feel like the end," Woods said. "My thing is I'm not sure if it's gonna ever gonna end ... I know one day we'll heal from this. But it's like we're gonna have the healing process and it's gonna be long."