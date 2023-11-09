Resident of the collapsed Davenport building reacts to the city's 'cause and origin' report

Linnea Hoover feels the City of Davenport had a lack of care for the low-income residents of the building, which she says has continued since the collapse.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A former resident of the collapsed Davenport apartment building, Linnea Hoover is stunned after reading the 'cause and origin' report released by the City of Davenport on Thursday, Sept. 7.

"In that report, there was information that said, you know, this building has major structural issues, it may not be safe, and nobody in the building was informed of that," Hoover said. "I think that's a lack of care, that's a lack of empathy, and that's definitely a lack of respect."

Linnea says she has been having trouble sleeping at night since the collapse. Although she says there are many shocking details in the report, she does feel the report does a good job placing blame on all parties.

To her, the actions the city has taken since the collapse have fueled her skepticism about how they've handled the tragedy. She says the city never communicated with residents directly that they wouldn't be able to retrieve their belongings after the collapse.

"That building was torn down so quickly," Hoover said. "And while evidence was taken, you know, our lawyers weren't able to look into what was going on, they weren't able to hire their own investigators."

She feels the only way for the city to sew back trust with the community is complete transparency. "I think one thing to do is give the people everything, give them everything you found, hold nothing back, radical candor," Hoover said. "Show your people that they can trust you again, because I don't feel like they can."