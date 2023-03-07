Another apartment building in downtown Davenport forced to permanently evacuate

Residents were told to permanently evacuate due to numerous violations of Davenport municipal code.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The list of people having to permanently evacuate their homes because of the building collapse in downtown Davenport is growing. The Executive Square Apartments is located catty corner from the collapse sight - and now sits desolate.

When the building collapsed on May 28, residents at Executive Square were told they had to temporarily evacuate while the rest of the collapsed building was in danger of falling.

"We were told we should be able to come back," resident Stephanie Kundel said. "The very first night, they were like, oh, maybe 24 hours. So I never expected this. Never in my wildest dreams."

Kundel works from home and missed an entire week of work because her computer was in her apartment for five days before she could go back in.

Last Tuesday, the City of Davenport told residents they must permanently evacuate due to "numerous violations of Davenport Municipal Code" being found. The violations were so severe that the building was deemed unfit for occupancy.

"I had mold underneath my sink that was causing my asthma to absolutely flare," Kundel said. "I was coughing all day and night."

After a month, the building's manager finally told Kundel she could remove her stuff. She said she's been looking at other apartments in the area but hasn't been able to find anything up to her standards.