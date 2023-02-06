Branden Colvin found dead at building collapse site

The city confirmed the details to News 8 on Sunday morning. Colvin was one of the people officials believed was at the collapse site.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Branden Colvin, Sr. was found dead at the site of the downtown Davenport building collapse, city officials said Sunday morning.

Davenport's Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott said family has been notified after crews recovered Colvin's body on June 3. In an email to News 8, she did not confirm when during the day his body was found nor where on the site.

It comes as crews have worked 12-hour rotating shifts removing debris from the collapse site. Efforts are focused on the pile of debris on the west side of the building.

Another update from the city informs the community of "several logistical changes" being made, including:

The fence securing the site is subject to movement based on the movement of equipment needed on the site. Notice to all drone operators, the FAA has implemented a temporary flight restriction (TFR) within a mile radius of 324 Main St. Drone operations are prohibited and impede recovery efforts. The traveling public should avoid downtown as traffic patterns are likely to shift on short notice.

The collapse happened one week ago, on May 28, 2023, at 4:55 p.m., according to city officials. It came one day after a downtown worker's supervisor called 911 because of the worker's concern about the building. You can listen to the 911 call here.

The City of Davenport created a page on its website for documents related to the collapse on Wednesday evening, more details can be found on that page.

City officials have not released any preliminary cause for the collapse. City officials plan to hold its next press conference at 10 a.m. Monday.