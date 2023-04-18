'Justice for Jayland Walker' march takes place after grand jury declines to charge 8 Akron officers in deadly shooting

'The grand jury concluded that the officers were legally justified in their use of force,' Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AKRON, Ohio — A “Justice for Jayland Walker” march was held Tuesday at the First Congregational Church on East Market Street in Akron.

It came one day after Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that a Summit County grand jury declined to indict the eight Akron police officers involved in fatally shooting Walker amid an overnight chase last June.

Tuesday's march was hosted by the Freedom BLOCK, Akron NAACP, St. Ashworth Temple, NAACP and Akron Urban League. Speakers included:

Freedom BLOC rep

Akron NAACP rep

Akron Urban League

Imokhai Okolo

Michael Blake

DiCello, Levitt Law Firm

Tamika Mallory

Damareo Cooper

Organizers of the march told dozens of protesters to make their voices heard but urged them not to become violent.

You can watch the remarks as well as coverage of the rally in the player below:

Walker's mother and sister rode in a vehicle leading the protest through the city while marchers carrying Black Lives Matter flags and “Justice for Jayland” signs followed behind.

Longtime activist Tamika Mallory told a crowd before the march that firing nearly 100 shots “is not policing we want in our community.”

“That is not humane. It is not right. It is something we must challenge,” she said.

Bobby DiCello, an attorney for Walker’s family, said that those who came to the march were lifting the spirits of his surviving relatives. “You are helping this family. You are helping them find meaning in their day,” he said.

He also wanted everyone to know that Walker, who had no criminal history and recently worked as a food delivery driver and volunteered as a wrestling coach, was “not the kid on the corner, he was not the guy on the streets.”

The grand jury's decision Monday came one week after they were seated to hear evidence in the case.

"The grand jury concluded that the officers were legally justified in their use of force," Yost said.

He continued: "Legal justification does not change the terrible, permanent damage of Jayland Walker's death," Yost said. "I grieve the loss of this promising young life, although I recognize that no words of mine can offer much comfort to his family."

Some protesters had gathered in downtown Akron on Monday night after the decision was revealed.

"While I know this may not be the outcome that some members of our community may have wanted, I want to reiterate that this investigation was handled completely independently," Akron Mayor Horrigan said in a Monday afternoon press conference. "This is a change in process that our residents have asked for, and was a first for our entire community."

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett has also announced the names of the eight officers will not be released due to safety concerns.