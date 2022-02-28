OSF seeks to buy Cottage Hospital real estate, medical equipment

OSF HealthCare announced it intends to purchase real estate, medical equipment and other assets from Galesburg Cottage Hospital.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The chance of Galesburg Cottage Hospital reopening from what its owners dubbed a "temporary" closure seemed slim-to-none Monday after news that OSF HealthCare intends to purchase real estate, medical equipment and other assets owned by the hospital.

OSF made the announcement via a press release.

Cottage Hospital abruptly closed its doors on Jan. 8, and since then, former patients and employees have continued to deal with weeks of fallout. While the owners of Cottage assured them they were working to reopen the facility, many were doubtful.

OSF St. Mary Medical Center has stepped up as the sole medical provider in the region. Previously, President Lisa DeKezel said the medical center was preparing for over two years and accepting Cottage patients for emergencies, procedures, surgeries and ICU care at an accelerated rate for the six-to-eight months leading up to the closure.

According to OSF, the transaction of hospital assets located in Galesburg would close by spring 2022 if consummated.

"OSF recognizes that change is never easy but anticipates (the acquisition) will best serve the health care needs for Galesburg and surrounding areas going forward," Monday's statement said.