Mayor of Galesburg to hold a community meeting on Cottage Hospital closure

Galesburg city leaders are hosting a community meeting after the sudden closure of Galesburg Cottage Hospital Thursday night starting at 6:30.

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg Mayor, Peter Schwartzman will host a community forum Thursday evening to speak to the public about the closing of Galesburg Community Hospital.

Mayor Schwartzman says he hopes to bring answers to the many doctors and nurses left jobless and patients without medical care after the abrupt closure of the hospital.

"It's devastating. We just want to have an event so that people know that the leaders of this community are paying attention to what's going on," Schwartzman said.

Although the details of the events look alarming, the mayor says that he doesn't feel that the closing has made a significant impact on the city.

"I think it's really important to note that we're not in a crisis situation,' said Schwartzman.

The meeting will focus on financial challenges, obtaining health records, and providing mental health resources.

"It affects the families. And the families are the ones that feel the pain first. And there is immediate pain being felt right now. No doubt," said Schwartzman.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) cut its funding after they determined the hospital "posed an immediate risk of serious injury, impairment or death." This was under the ownership of Sanjay and Priyam Sharma, who is currently appealing this decision.

"I think, as business and given their the nature of their work, it's very reasonable that they would appeal such a decision. I think all health care providers right now are scrambling a bit."

Looking forward, the mayor says his team is looking into forming a health commission team and wants to get quarterly updates with federal and state agencies on health care facilities to regulate hospital practices better.

The community meeting is at the Lake Story Pavilion in Galesburg from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.