Galesburg mayor sends message of unity at forum over Cottage Hospital

GALESBURG, Ill. — The shutdown of Galesburg Cottage Hospital is having a citywide effect.

Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman sent a message of unity during a community forum Jan. 27 surrounding the closure of Cottage Hospital.

"We need to stick together," Schwartzman said.

The mayor moderated the town-hall-like forum with opening up the discussion to all issues impacting the community.

"I feel the pain, he said. "It's difficult. We are hear to share solutions and reconcile challenges."

Schwartzman made reference to the result of the Cottage Hospital fallout, but he asked for all comments to refrain from specifically naming the facility's owners.

"We're all learning that we need to be more alert, he said. "Be more attentive, particularly in such an area, a critical area in the community."

One community member agreed.

"We cannot lay all of our eggs in one basket," an audience member said.

Concerned residents around the Galesburg area made their thoughts known during the event.

"I am very concerned OSF won't be able to handle the influx," one person said.

"That's 1,110 people without insurance," another audience member said in reference to the lack of insurance providers with local health care systems.

Mayor Schwartzman said his outlook on the city is based on moving forward.

"There's been breaks in the chain; we need to reconnect," Schwartzman said.

The mayor invited several community organizations and leaders to attend the gathering.

"It takes a community to support all of us and this is what we're doing tonight," the mayor said.

Schwartzman said the city is committed to turning around issues plaguing the community.

"I believe if there's a need, we need to address it," he said. "Each of us can improve the community and that's why I'm here."

Knox County Health Department, Galesburg Area Salvation Army, Bridgeway social service agency and clergy were among the audience at the forum.

"This space is a beautiful space," Schwartzman said. "We're all using it in a productive way."

From an economic standpoint, News 8 obtained information on the financial impact of Cottage Hospital.

Knox County records reported the hospital billed just over $280,000 in property taxes for 2020.

Half of Cottage Hospital's property taxes is collected by the Galesburg School District, which is more than $140,000. Only about $44,000 is collected by city government.