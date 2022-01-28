Former Cottage Hospital worker? These info sessions will help you access unemployment benefits, find a job

The Workforce Office of Western Illinois and Department of Employment Security will hold informational meetings via Zoom for former Cottage Hospital employees.

GALESBURG, Ill. — The Workforce Office of Western Illinois is looking to help out Galesburg Cottage Hospital employees left jobless following the hospital's recent closure on Jan. 8.

Employees were notified of the closure via emails from the owners, and several staff members reported being fired through text messages. The abrupt termination left some not knowing what to do next.

In partnership with the Illinois Department of Employment Security, the Workforce Office will be presenting helpful job information during two public Zoom meetings, according to a release from the Workforce Innovation Board of Western Illinois.

The sessions were all made possible by the Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act, a federally funded program to assist those who have been laid off due to a closing, according to the release.

The meetings will provide important information to former health care workers about the federal and state benefits they may qualify for, including job training, child care assistance and unemployment insurance, according to the release.

The first Zoom session is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2. The second session will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

You can find out how to access the informational Zoom meetings here.