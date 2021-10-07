Records: Iowa troopers going to border at 'no cost to Texas'

Iowa officials have said previously they expect to send 25 to 30 officers from the Iowa Department of Public Safety for a two-week mission in July.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Agreements between Iowa and Texas show Iowa is donating the use of state troopers and their equipment at "no cost to Texas” to fight crime along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Despite that language, a spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says there still is a chance Texas could eventually pick up the costs after the mission concludes.

According to a report by WOI, the Iowa State Patrol said the cost of the mission won't be calculated until it's over. Discussions remain underway.

The agreements show Iowa troopers, tactical officers, command staff and an investigator will be part of the deployment.

Iowa officials have said previously they expect to send 25 to 30 officers from the Iowa Department of Public Safety for a two-week mission in July. Governor Reynolds sent troopers down to the border in late June.

“The rise in drugs, human trafficking, and violent crime has become unsustainable," said Governor Reynolds. "Iowa has no choice but to act, and it’s why I am honoring Texas’ Emergency Management Assistance Compact following assurances from the Iowa Department of Public Safety that it will not compromise our ability to provide all necessary public safety services to Iowans.”