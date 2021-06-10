The cost of the trip is being shared between taxpayers and a nonprofit group, according to the governor's office.

MISSION, Texas — Gov. Kim Reynolds is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday for a press conference with Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and 10 other Republican governors.

Reynolds' spokesperson Alex Murphy said the trip is an official visit funded by Iowa taxpayers and the nonprofit Republican Governors Public Policy Committee. Taxpayers will pay about $500 in lodging for Reynolds and her staff while the committee is funding transportation to Texas.

Murphy did not immediately respond to questions about whether Reynolds is flying and, if so, whether she’s taking a private airplane and who owns the aircraft.

The governors will hold a joint press conference at 12 p.m., and Reynolds will have a call with Iowa press at 2:30 p.m.

Reynolds was part of a group of 25 governors who sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for a meeting to find solutions to the border crisis. The president has not met with the governors.

Iowa was also one of several states to send troopers to the border in July to assist law enforcement there. That mission cost a little over $300,000, state officials said.

Reynolds will join the governors of Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, according to a tweet from Abbott.

Texas is not sitting on the sidelines of this border crisis & neither are governors across our nation.



Tomorrow in Mission, TX, I’m joining fellow governors to discuss action we’re taking to secure our border & keep our communities safe.



Tune in. 12 PM.https://t.co/PHeo6atdlj pic.twitter.com/F2J6i2Iokf — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 6, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.