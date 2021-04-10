Gov. Reynolds traveling to Texas-Mexico border Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — After sending a group of Iowa troopers over the summer, Gov. Kim Reynolds is making a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border this week.
According to a release, Reynolds will join nine other Republican governors for a visit to the border in Texas "to witness firsthand the crisis playing out."
Reynolds was part of a group of 25 governors who sent a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for a meeting to find solutions to the border crisis. The president has not met with the governors.
More than two dozen state troopers traveled to Del Rio, Texas in July to assist Texas law enforcement in addressing trafficking, illegal immigrant crossings, and more. They were in Texas for 16 days.
Reynolds, along with several other governors, responded to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's call for more help along the Texas-Mexico border.
"I am so proud of what this team did and the impact in just a short timeframe that they had on the area, on the people, across the board," Reynolds said during a press conference after the troopers' return.
The mission cost a little over $300,000, state officials said.
According to a release Idaho Gov. Brad Little's office, governors in attendance in Texas Wednesday include:
- Greg Abbott of Texas
- Doug Ducey of Arizona
- Brad Little of Idaho
- Greg Gianforte of Montana
- Mark Gordon of Wyoming
- Kim Reynolds of Iowa
- Brian Kemp of Georgia
- Pete Ricketts of Nebraska
- Mike DeWine of Ohio
- Kevin Stitt of Oklahoms
Local 5 has reached out to Reynolds' spokesperson for comment regarding the trip.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more information.