Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy at funeral for Amir Locke

MINNEAPOLIS — Grieving family, friends and members of the community gathered at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis to honor the life of Amir Locke.

The Reverend Al Sharpton, nationally known activist and founder of National Action Network, delivered the eulogy for the 22-year-old Locke, who was shot and killed on Feb. 2, as Minneapolis police served a no-knock search warrant at an apartment in downtown Minneapolis.

Court documents revealed that police were looking for Locke's cousin, Mekhi Speed, who was wanted in connection with a homicide in St. Paul in January. Speed was not present at the time and was later arrested in Winona.

Sharpton told the crowd of hundreds Amir was not guilty of anything except being young and Black in America, and insisted that if Minneapolis had passed a ban on no-knock warrants “we wouldn’t be at a funeral this morning.”

Locke's mother Karen Wells had the crowd laughing when she related how he would call her "big dog" when they talked on the phone. She said it was because dogs are loyal, trustworthy, and protective. "That's why he called his mama big dog," she said.

Wells said Minneapolis city leaders will learn to understand the nickname, as she won't rest until there is justice for her son.

"He knew the type of mother he had, and right now, chief of police, Mayor Frey, and all those SWAT members, MPD that was in there... You go to bed at night, I want you to see his face. When you wake up in the morning I want you to see his face, when you take a shower, I want you to see his face."

Amir Locke's dad Andre, or Buddy as he is known to many, spoke of the pain in his heart as someone who has lost a son. "I stand here today as a father that's torn, a father that's hurt, a father that loved, a father that believed... I continue to believe, there has to be something that God wanted Amir for."

A large portrait of Locke was displayed at the front of the church, and inside a white casket was topped with bouquets of flowers.

As the service began, Amir's family, friends and community members sang the hymn "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

Shiloh Temple Bishop Richard Howell Jr. led the church with a prayer and the Grammy award-winning local group "Sounds of Blackness" performed throughout the service.

Earlier, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, the Locke family attorney, also delivered calls for justice. Crump and the Locke family have been vocal in their calls for the end of no-knock warrants in Minnesota and across the country following Amir Locke's death.

Locke's funeral marks the third time that Rev. Sharpton has come to Minnesota to deliver a eulogy for a Black man killed by police in the Twin Cities. Sharpton also eulogized George Floyd after he was murdered by then-MPD officer Derek Chauvin; Sharpton later delivered the eulogy for Daunte Wright after he was fatally shot by then-Brooklyn Center officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop.