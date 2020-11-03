Sound the Alarm: Hundreds reserve free smoke alarms in the QC

Hundreds of residents took part in the American Red Cross' "Sound the Alarm" campaign on Wednesday, March 11.

MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds of residents took part in the American Red Cross' "Sound the Alarm" campaign on Wednesday, March 11.

The campaign was an effort to get community members to sign up to have free smoke alarms installed in their homes.

One day after the campaign, Executive Director Trish Burnett said they had made 250 appointments, but still had nearly 100 voicemails that were left after hours to go through.

If you are in need of a smoke alarm click here.